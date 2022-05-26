PlayStation will launch two live service games this year

PlayStation is launching two new live service games this current fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2023.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has revealed the new information during a financial briefing, as first reported by VGC (opens in new tab). Although the company currently has one live service franchise in MLB The Show, a slide during the investor meeting shows there are plans for two further live service games this fiscal year.

However, neither of these live service games include Destiny 2, whose developer Bungie was acquired by PlayStation earlier this year in a deal that's yet to go through officially. Ryan himself confirmed that Destiny 2 wasn't counted among these titles, adding that they haven't been unveiled yet.

Interestingly, PlayStation plans to release multiple live service games each year for the subsequent four fiscal periods. There are plans for two such games this year, three the following year, a whopping four the year after, and finally two in the fiscal year during 2025. That's a lot of live service titles on the go at once.

We already know of several PlayStation-owned studios developing multiplayer titles. Naughty Dog confirmed last year that The Last of Us 2's Factions spin-off was still in development, while Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla has been quietly hiring for a multiplayer game over the last few years. Another game could be the rumoured Twisted Metal reboot, which was reportedly in development at the newly-acquired Firesprite studio earlier this year.

Sony has also revealed plans to triple its PC gaming revenue (opens in new tab) to $300 million in the next 12 months.