Go large and save over $200 on the brand new LG 48-inch OLED gaming screen

Amazon's gaming monitor deals have a pretty awesome offering on a pretty massive - and brand new screen - for you right now: you can pick up the LG 48GQ900 for $1,296.99 (opens in new tab) right now which is a $203 saving off its MSRP of $1,500.

This is the latest in the increasingly high-profile lineup of truly massive screens vying to be the best gaming monitor on a large scale. It offers top-notch gaming specs, a glorious 4K resolution, and a superb OLED panel, and will appeal to anyone who wants that TV-sized experience, but with dedicated gaming features and pedigree to boot.

To give a brief overview of the 48GQ900's specs, what you're getting here is a 48-inch OLED panel that has a 0.1ms response time (GtG), and a 120Hz refresh rate (so, perfect for new-gen consoles), and offers FreeSync Premium and G-Sync compatibility. Combine these with LG's OLED pedigree and something truly wonderful is on offer.

This is the beast's first ever price cut, and is a pretty sizeable one, especially when considering how new it is. If you've been waiting for something huge to give you one gaming screen to rule them all (maybe) then this is it. Not only is this a beastly screen generally, but it also takes the pedigree of the best 4K monitors for gaming and then also blurs the gap between those and the best gaming TVs too.

