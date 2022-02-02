Ghostwire: Tokyo release date set for March and a video showcase is coming

The Ghostwire: Tokyo release date is official, and more news is coming soon.

PlayStation is planning an official Ghostwire: Tokyo February 2022 showcase event for Thursday, February 3 at 2 pm PST / 5 pm EST / 10 pm GMT, and the YouTube description for the event placeholder doesn't dither: the very first line confirms that it's set to launch on March 25, 2022, which places it safely within the previously announced early 2022 release window .

It's a pretty unceremonious way to reveal the release date for a game we've been waiting to play since it was announced back at E3 2019, but it's also realistic. Almost this exact date has leaked before , and with the date out of the way the video showcase can spend more time focusing on details of the game itself.

The YouTube description also reveals that Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition will include three days of early access to the game (so that would be a March 22 start date if you're feeling deluxe) as well as the Shinobi outfit, kunai weapon, and "Streetwear Fashion Pack." Meanwhile, everyone who pre-orders will also get the Biker and Hannya outfits for free.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to be a PS5 console exclusive as part of a deal Bethesda put in place with Sony long before the former was brought into the fold at Microsoft (it will also be released on PC). We still can't say for sure, but given what we know about Microsoft and Bethesda's plans for Redfall , Starfield , and The Elder Scrolls 6 , March 25 may bring the last big PlayStation launch for a Bethesda game. Like, ever. That's still a pretty weird thought.