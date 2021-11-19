Does Ghostbusters: Afterlife have a post-credits scene? Here's how many there are

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally here.

The film follows a new generation of ghost hunters: youngsters Phoebe and Trevor move with their mother Callie into an old farmhouse that belonged to the kids' grandfather, one Egon Spengler (played by the late Harold Ramis in the original movies). Trevor and Phoebe meet new friends Lucky and Podcast, and, naturally, there are strange happenings to investigate.

Captain Marvel's McKenna Grace plays Phoebe, while Stranger Thing's Finn Wolfhard plays Trevor, and Gone Girl's Carrie Coon plays Callie. Paul Rudd co-stars as teacher Mr. Grooberson, while Logan Kim plays Podcast and Celeste O'Connor plays Lucky. There are also appearances from original cast members to look out for – and Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman, helms the movie.

If you're heading to theaters to watch Afterlife – or are waiting in the credits right now – here's how many post-credits scenes to expect. And don't worry, the following is completely spoiler free.

How many post-credits scenes does Ghostbusters: Afterlife have?

(Image credit: Sony)

The movie has two post-credits scenes. There's one at the mid-credits point, and one right at the end, after all the credits have rolled. So, stay seated to make sure you don't miss a second of the action.

We won't reveal what happens in them here to avoid spoiling the movie for you, but you can rest assured that they're worth hanging around for – especially if you're a fan of the original film.

