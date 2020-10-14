Get these Powerbeats Pro Wireless earphones for up to 30% off on Amazon and you won't need Airpods

If you're in the market for some powerful wireless earphones, we've got the pair for you. The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are currently on sale for up to 30% off on Amazon, and while they're all under the same listing, clicking through the color options will show that there are two different deals available.

This is a good Amazon Prime Day 2020 deal for headphone wearers that want wireless listening without losing sound quality. The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones boast nine hours of listening time (24 with the charging case) and sweat and water-resistant earbuds - perfect for runners who are worried their workout might damage their earphones. The ear hooks are adjustable to better fit your ear, with volume and track controls on each earbud as well as voice capability and auto play/pause. There's an Apple H1 headphone chip in there and high quality Bluetooth for an extended range and less chance of a dropout.

And no matter what color you're into, there's a pair for you. If you're looking for the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones in either Black or Ivory, you'll get them for a whopping $75 off. If you're in the mood for a more non-traditional colorway (which includes some sweet Moss and Navy pairs), you'll save $50. Check out the details on this deal below - and act fast, as these Amazon Prime Day deals tend to disappear quick.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | Blue, Pink, Yellow, Moss, Navy $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Get your hands on a more bold Powerbeats Pro colorway for 20% off their usual price. Whether it's glacier blue or an incredibly cool mossy green, you'll be listening in style on your morning run or your train ride.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | Black, Ivory $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save 30% on a fantastic pair of headphones with this Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphone deal. Enjoy nine hours of listening time and even more with the charging case in tow, plus volume and track controls on each earbud.

Again, this is a great deal on a good pair of earphones. But, if you're more into a different brand of wireless earphones, Apple Airpods are at their lowest price ever during Prime Day.

No matter what your listening style is, there's a Prime Day deal for you. But remember, Amazon Prime Day ends just before midnight on October 14, so the clock is ticking on all of these bargains.