Get one of the very best 4K gaming monitors that money can buy for its lowest ever price

Now, as a word of warning, this will still be a large price tag on first inspection. But interrogate this monitor further and you'll find it's absolutely one of the best 4K monitors for gaming going, and so at this, its lowest ever price, it does represent great value. With that out of the way, here goes: Amazon is selling the ASUS ROG Swift PG27UQ 4K gaming monitor for the lowest ever price of $1,499.99.

This is not just any old pricey 4K gaming monitor, however. It has almost every bell and whistle that you'd want from any gaming monitor. For starters, it is of prime size at 27-inches, with a cool design typical of ASUS ROG gear. That 27-inches houses a 4K resolution screen (3840 x 2160) and boasts HDR tech of the highest order going on monitors. The screen is an IPS panel too, and has a buttery smooth 144HZ refresh rate, reinforced by the glorious G-Sync tech and supported by a 4ms response time. All of this rolled into one gives you almost the perfect monitor for pretty much all games, no matter what you play and what you play them on. This would be a highlight of one's PC or console gaming setup.

That's why this is (technically) a $2,000 dollar monitor. And although it hasn't quite been that price for a while, it has pretty relentlessly held a very high price tag nonetheless. As a result, this deal really is significant because it's the lowest ever price with 25% off list cost. It's also worth remembering that 4K screens are rapidly becoming some of the best gaming monitors, period. So if you want to future-proof yourself with one of the best monitors cheap, this is the way to go.

Best 4K gaming monitor deal today

Nowadays it's not too unheard of to save up and spend around $1000 on a 4K gaming monitor, such is their future-proofness and all-round quality. So, why not put some extra savings to great use, stretch that budget a little and consider one of the very best in the business?

