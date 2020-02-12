Get $150 off these cheap Beats, including Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling and Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones

If you're looking for some cheap Beats headphones, today's your lucky day - Best Buy has cut the price of the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones by a massive $150, bringing the overall cost right down to $199.99 . Considering the fact that they're some of the most popular headphones on-shelves at the moment, this discount is verging on 'bargain' territory.

This isn't the only cheap Beats offer, though. Elsewhere, the Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones have dropped by $110; they're now just $89.99 at Best Buy instead of $200. These particular headphones are ideal for workout sessions or your morning commute, and they advertise a 12-hour battery life.

Cheap Beats

More cheap Beats deals:

Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon

In terms of features, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones allow you to shut out the world with its 'Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature' that filters "ambient sounds to reduce distractions". What's more, you can get three hours of use after just a ten-minute charge. That's more than a little helpful, especially if you forget to charge them and need to rush out the door.

Similarly, the Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones can give you one hour of use with a five-minute charge. When combined with its water and sweat resistance, they're more than perfect for sessions at the gym.