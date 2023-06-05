Get Demon's Souls on PS5 for under $30 in this top Amazon deal

Just finished Elden RIng? Trying to scratch that same itch that only the Souls games can satisfy? Well, the PS5 remake of Demon's Souls has now received a mighty discount at Amazon, making it a great excuse to take on the kingdom of Boletaria.

Head over to Amazon now and you will find Demon's Souls for as little as $29.99 , a reduction of 57% from its MSRP of $69.99. That's a hefty price cut considering it's a PS5 exclusive and the critical acclaim the game received upon launch. This is a saving of $40 in total and the cheapest price we've seen since Black Friday 2022 when the action RPG hit its lowest-ever price of $25.00. So with less than a $5 difference, you can be assured this is a great deal.

Of course, it's always worth checking in on the best cheap PS5 game sales for the month to see if anything else takes your fancy. This Demon's Souls deal is certainly set to be one of the biggest highlights for June. Amazon Prime Day might be next month but there is no guarantee this price will be beaten then so if you are keen, we'd recommend taking advantage while stock lasts.

Today's best PS5 deal

Demon's Souls (PS5) | $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - A massive 57% discount has been applied to one of the best PS5 exclusives. This is less than $5 away from its cheapest ever price, only ever beaten during Black Friday. That's a huge $40 saving to be had. UK deal: £69.99 £34.95 at Amazon

Originally developed by FromSoftware, the 2020 remake was built from the ground up by Bluepoint Games exclusively for the launch of the PlayStation 5. Players must face the hardest of challenges to earn the title “Slayer of Demons” and send The Old One, a demon from the dawn of time itself, back to its slumber. The game received a hugely positive reception from critics, earning a strong 92 score on Metacritic.

