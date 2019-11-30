Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still under $40/£40 for Black Friday, but won't be for long

Black Friday is on the way out, but you can still hit this week's big Call of Duty: Modern Warfare deal. Walmart is out of stock, so it's a good thing Amazon and Best Buy are still selling the brand-new shooter for under $40 - a sensational deal given the game's newness. Most game deals are scheduled to end sometime on Saturday, November 30, and there's no guarantee this price will stick around for Cyber Monday, so this could well be your last chance to take advantage of this discount.

Here's what our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare review had to say about the game's campaign: "It's an effective demonstration of what Call of Duty is capable of when it truly grounds its action and invests in the power of the solitary soldier. You spend surprisingly little time 'following the man' as you would have in previous Modern Warfare titles. Instead, this new iteration sees much of the action triggered by your ability to lead firing lines and change the composition of a battlefield."

If you're in it for the multiplayer, you'll find plenty to like there as well. Our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer review praises the strongest gunplay and weapon design yet for the venerable shooter series, though it does leave some room for improvement in map design. Fortunately, Infinity Ward has confirmed that it plans to add plenty of new maps and modes to the game for free in this post-season-pass era of Call of Duty.

