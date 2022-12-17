Get a new free game every day with Epic's holiday giveaway

Something something Christmas is coming, and to celebrate, Epic Games Store is once again running its festive giveaway to ensure you have plenty to keep you busy over the holiday period.

"15 Days of Free" is now live, giving away one game every day from now until the end of the year. Each game will only be available for 24 hours (opens in new tab) - so you'll need to check the store daily to unlock your free gift - but if it follows the trend of previous years, expect a good mix of indie and AAA titles across a wide array of genres.

🎉 15 DAYS OF FREE! 🎉To kick things off, we’re giving away Bloons TD 6! But hurry - you only have 24 hours to claim! https://t.co/P9aE2tfHeX pic.twitter.com/9vqBd09W6IDecember 15, 2022 See more

"15 DAYS OF FREE!" Epic Games Store tweeted. "To kick things off, we’re giving away Bloons TD 6! But hurry - you only have 24 hours to claim!"

If you missed it on December 15, Bloons TD 6 is sadly no longer available, but yesterday's freebie, Horizon Chase Turbo (opens in new tab) - a racing game "inspired by the great hits of the '80s and '90s "that usually retails for around $15 - is still up for grabs if you're quick. At the time of writing, today's game has yet to be confirmed, but keep an eye on the store (opens in new tab) - we should find out what it is in the next few hours…

Talking of free stuff: you can now get the Fortnite Guff Gringle outfit (opens in new tab) through a special offer. Just load the game through the Epic Games Launcher between now and January 2. Once you’re in the game, head over to the Item Shop and you’ll be able to redeem the Outfit at no cost.

And it's an excellent time to jump back into Fortnite! Fortnite Chapter 4 (opens in new tab) is now live, and as well as having switched to Unreal Engine 5.1, Fortnite (opens in new tab)'s latest chapter ushers in a "completely new island to explore, different ways to get around, and freshly-forged weapons, as well as a brand-new Battle Pass featuring Geralt of Rivia and Doom Slayer".

Because of the new development engine, Epic says Fortnite Battle Royale uses Unreal Engine 5’s newest features "such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Maps, and Temporal Super Resolution" so players can experience "next gen Fortnite".