Get a FREE PS4 and FIFA 19 with the Sony Xperia XA2 for just £19 per month with Virgin Mobile

Help yourself to a free PS4 and FIFA 19 when you sign up for Virgin Mobile's Sony Xperia XA2 phone deal

The Black Friday deals just keep getting better and better! If you thought EE offering a free Nintendo Switch with its phone deals was good, Virgin Mobile have done one better. You can now get a FREE PS4 and FIFA 19 when you buy the Sony Xperia XA2 from Virgin Mobile. And get this… it’s only going to cost you £19 per month!

With no upfront costs, this is a great deal on such a good quality phone regardless of the free PS4 and FIFA 19, but with the added PS4 bundle (usually worth around £250) this deal is so good we're pinching ourselves. That not all though - the Sony Xperia XA2 also supports PlayStation Remote Play, which allows you to stream certain PS4 games on your phone anywhere in your home. Talk about a match made in heaven. 

Shop Virgin Mobile's Sony Xperia XA2 phone deal with a FREE PS4 and FIFA 19!

Now for the not-so-great news... this phone deal is tied into a three-year contract so if you're not interested in committing to such a long phone plan, then it's probably not the deal for you. However, if the three-year contract doesn't scare you off, you'll be hard pushed to find a better buy this Black Friday. 

A new Sony Xperia XA2 phone, PS4, and FIFA 19 for just £19 per month? What more could you ask for? Shop it now before the deal ends on December 1.

Sony Xperia XA2 with PS4 and FIFA 19 for £19 per month: This really is an incredible deal from Virgin Mobile. Not only do you get a great phone, but you’ll also receive the PS4 FIFA 19 bundle for nothing. Deal must end on December 1.View Deal

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

Lauren O'Callaghan

Entertainment Editor at GamesRadar+. Northerner, Whedon fanatic, and English Breakfast tea addict.