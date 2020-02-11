Get a cheap Razer DeathAdder or cheap Razer Huntsman with these deals today

Cheap Razer DeathAdder deals and cheap Razer Huntsman deals are excellent when you find them out in the wild. Excellent and tempting. If you missed out the infamous pointer's last discount, fear not as you can get it at Best Buy right now for just $29.99, a saving of a sizeable $40. This is a cracking price for a mouse that sits atop our best gaming mouse guide.

So, why should you care that there's a cheap Razer DeathAdder Elite deal? And what makes it so special over your tried and tested mouse? To begin with, it's far more responsive than most. More specifically, it's packing a "new esports-grade optical sensor" that allows you to move the pointer much faster than standard mice. With 16,000 DPI (or 'dots per inch') under its belt, you'll find it to be very responsive - an essential perk when it comes to twitch shooters like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare where victory requires you to react faster than your opponents. In addition, it has seven programmable Hyperesponse buttons to make sure every command you need is in easy reach. Oh, and it's damn comfortable to use.

If you fancy a white version - albeit the slightly more basic Essential version - that's also on offer and you can get it for just $29.99 at Amazon.

To complete the handheld set, you can also bag yourself the excellent Razer Huntsman keyboard with a very tidy saving. This solid plank with opto-mechanical keys, Chroma RGB lighting, instant actuation and programmable macro functionality can be yours for just $89.99 at Amazon. Razer's keyboards are great quality too, with the Huntsman elite being a longstanding entry near the top of our best gaming keyboard guide.

Cheap Razer deals

The DeathAdder has had a recent revamp and redesign - a GamesRadar+ review should be incoming shortly - but and this could mean we're likely to see a lot of the 'older', but still very excellent, DeathAdder items have their price slashed as retailers look to move stock.

