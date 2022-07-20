Genshin Impact Ancient Azure Stars Mona Domain walkthrough

The Genshin Impact Ancient Azure Stars quest takes place in the Mona Domain. This Domain is the fourth and final time-limited character Domain during the Summertime Odyssey event. As is to be expected, it’s full of astrology-themed puzzles. If you need help opening the Mirage doors, completing the Seize Destiny quest, or solving the Astral Puzzles, here’s a full Genshin Impact Ancient Azure Stars walkthrough.

Ancient Azure Stars part one

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The first thing you need to do after entering the Mona Domain, is pick up the three Asterism Shards lying next to the Mirage. Then go to the mechanism with the arrow on top, and place the Asterism Shards either at the top or the bottom of the mechanism to recreate the zodiac sign on the sealed door (see picture). This will open the door to the first Astral Puzzle.



To solve the Astral Puzzle, you need to recreate the image in the sky. If you hit a blue orb, it will connect to another orb, thus drawing a line. In short, the orbs in the triangle need to point to each other, and the outer three need to point inwards. If you need more guidance, use our detailed guide on how to solve the Genshin Impact Astral Puzzles.



After that, pick up the Asterism Shard from the Precious Chest and then follow the Strange Star. When it disappears in the Mirage, jump after it. When you find yourself in the area with all the moving floors and walls, just keep following the Strange Star to find the exit. No worries, you won’t be crushed.



Finally, during the Challenge of the Starry Sky, keep avoiding the stars as much as you can for one minute. As long as you don’t get hit 30 times, you will complete the challenge.

Ancient Azure Stars part two

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To return to the Mona Domain, look for the digging Hilichurl in the yellow area. Interact with the digging spot to obtain an Asterism Shard and open the portal. This time, the correct Mirage mechanism isn’t pointed out to you. The correct one is in the northeastern corner. Use the pieces in the picture to complete the Mirage.



Time for the next Astral Puzzle! First, interact with the star on the wall. Then make the outer orbs point towards each other (clockwise) and make the inner ones form a line. Remember, if you need more details, check out our separate Astral Puzzle guide!



Next, open the Exquisite Chest again for a new Asterism Shard, and then follow the Strange Star through the Mirage. When the Strange Star floats up, keep walking forward until a Hydro staircase appears. It will lead you to the exit.

Ancient Azure Stars part three

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To open the Mona Domain for stage three, go to the yellow quest area and interact with the ground (there’s a single Hilichurl guarding it again). This will open the portal and give you another Asterism Shard.



Go to the Mirage mechanism in the northwestern corner. Place the Asterism Shards as shown in the picture, and then solve the third Astral Puzzle. This time, the zodiac pattern is displayed in the next room (the sealed one) instead of on the roof.



As before, open the exquisite Chest to get another Asterism Shard and follow the Strange Star back to the Mirage. As it won’t dive in this time, you need to open the fourth door first.

Ancient Azure Stars opening the fourth door

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To open the fourth door in the Ancient Azure Stars quest, find the missing Asterism Shard. You have to be pretty perceptive to notice this right away, but it’s the exact same shape as the lower Shard placed on the Mirage mechanism in the northeastern corner (see the zodiac in the middle of the picture).



Grab this Asterism Shard and place it on the upper part of the Mirage mechanism to open the fourth door. Behind it is another Astral Puzzle. You need to recreate the zodiac sign as displayed on the roof. It’s the one that looks like a falling star. First create a triangular shape, and then use the five remaining orbs to point inward, to the top of the triangle.

Ancient Azure Stars Seize Destiny puzzle

(Image credit: miHoYo)

When that’s done, the Strange Stars will open a portal below the Mirage. Follow the path and then the Strange Star when it appears. Pay attention; when it floats behind a wall, you have to stand in front of that wall in order to open it. Not long after that, the Strange Star will float above a large chasm. Simply continue following it (the road is invisible).



Finally, to solve the Seize Destiny puzzle, you need to catch the moving Star. It’s hard to spot at first, but look at the stars around you closely and you’ll notice that only one of them is floating around. All you need to do is cross its path and catch it.



And that concludes the Mona Domain and the Genshin Impact Ancient Azure Stars quest. If you want, you can go back to find additional Astral Puzzles in the areas behind the sealed doors.