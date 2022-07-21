How to solve the Genshin Impact Missing Crystalline Cores puzzle

The Genshin Impact Find the Missing Crystalline Cores objective is part of a quest called Like Rhyme and Song: The Summer Reverie. As it’s the final part of the Summertime Odyssey Event quests, the Crystalline Core puzzles are the only thing standing in the way of completing the story.

As soon as you find Persikov’s Manuscript, you can sail towards the Missing Crystalline Core locations and solve the puzzles. If you’re having trouble understanding the map, or if you simply wish to complete the Crystalline Core puzzle as quickly as possible, here’s a guide to help you out.

Genshin Impact Crystalline Core locations

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Like Rhyme and Song: The Summer Reverie quest starts automatically after completing every Event Domain in Summertime Odyssey. In other words, you have to complete the full Genshin Impact Ancient Azure Stars questline first, including the Genshin Impact Astral Puzzles.

The quest will then guide you to the northwestern islands on the Golden Apple Archipelago, where you need to collect Persikov’s Manuscript. It’s a bit further north, disguised as a little yellow flame. Pick it up to see the Crystalline Core locations.

While finding the three Missing Crystalline Cores is relatively easy, you need to solve a puzzle before you can collect them. No worries though; we’ll show you the Crystalline Core puzzle solutions below. They’re in the same order as the numbers on our location map.

How to solve the Missing Crystalline Cores puzzle

(Image credit: miHoYo)

In case you’d rather solve the Crystalline Core puzzles by yourself, here’s what you should do: open Persikov’s Manuscript (quest inventory) and operate the steel orb mechanisms. There are two or three in every Crystalline Core puzzle (the red crosses on the map).

You can turn the device to the right or to the left. As shown in Persikov’s Manuscript, a dot means right while a line means left. So two dots and a line means that the orb should be turned right-right-left.

Missing Crystalline Core puzzle one

Here’s how to solve the Missing Crystalline Core puzzle west of Twinning Isle:

Turn the device in the west in this order: right-left-left.

Turn the device in the east: right-right-left.

Missing Crystalline Core puzzle two

Here’s the puzzle solution for the Missing Crystalline Core southwest of Twinning Isle:

The device in the north (next to a tent): right-left.

Device in the southwest (next to some rocks): right-left-right.

Device in the southeast (closest to the water): left-left-right.

Missing Crystalline Core puzzle three

And finally, here’s how to solve the Missing Crystalline Core puzzles on the smaller island south of Twinning Isle:

Device in the north: left-left-right.

Device in the south: right-left-right.

Congrats on finding the Missing Crystalline Cores! All there’s left to do is insert the Crystalline Cores in the machine, and finish Like Rhyme and Song: The Summer Reverie.