Genshin Impact Astral Puzzle guide

The Genshin Impact Astral Puzzle is one of the most important returning elements during the Ancient Azure Stars quest. The Astral Puzzles are part of Mona’s Domain and only available during the Summertime Odyssey event. If you wish to complete the event and obtain the maximum amount of rewards, there’s no other option than to align the stars correctly.

Here’s how to solve the Genshin Impact Astral Puzzles. In case you need it, we also have a full Genshin Impact Ancient Azure Stars walkthrough guide right here.

How to solve the Astral Puzzle in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Let’s go over the basics first. During the Ancient Azure Stars quest, you will find yourself in a room with a bunch of blue orbs. If you hit an orb (Normal Attack will do), it shoots a laser beam at another orb. You can change the direction of the laser beam by standing next to the orb and clicking “rotate”.

Somewhere in the room, there’s an image of a zodiac sign. To solve the Astral Puzzle, this zodiac pattern needs to be recreated. Here’s every Astral Puzzle solution:

The first Genshin Impact Astral Puzzle

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The pattern for the first Astral Puzzle is right above your head, pictured on the ceiling. It’s shaped like a triangle with a line drawn through it.

Start by making the three orbs in the triangle point towards each other (clockwise or counter clockwise, both are fine).

Then make the three orbs on the outside point inward. Look at the arrows in the picture; the one that’s furthest away from the door is pointing towards the orb that’s closest to Zhongli.

The second Genshin Impact Astral Puzzle

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The pattern for the second Astral Puzzle is hard to find. It looks like there’s nothing in the sky, but the zodiac sign is visible through the crack in the ceiling, on the right (east) side of the room. You can interact with the little star drawn on the wall, and it will point out the right location. Here’s how to solve this Astral Puzzle:

First, create a triangle with the orbs on the outside.

The line on the left goes through the orb in the middle. You should point this orb inward.

The orbs in the middle form a line from left to right.

The third Genshin Impact Astral Puzzle

(Image credit: miHoYo)

No need to scan the ceiling this time. The pattern for Astral Puzzle three is on the right, behind the transparent seal. This pattern looks very complicated, but here’s what you need to do:

Every orb on the outside should point inwards, except the ones in the upper right corner.

You have a “spare” orb on the outside. Just aim it back at the other orb (basically a double line) and you’ll be fine.

The fourth Genshin Impact Astral Puzzle

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The zodiac sign for the fourth Astral Puzzle is also on the ceiling. However, you need to operate the rotation square to display it. There are three shapes, two roundish/oval ones and one shaped like a falling star. The falling star is the one you need.

The triangular “base” is closest to the door, and the five lines at the top are furthest from the door. The opposite of how the zodiac is displayed on the ceiling.

Use the five orbs closest to the entrance to create a triangular shape.

The remaining five orbs must point to the top of the triangle.

And that solves the Genshin Impact Astral Puzzles. You’re ready to complete our favourite astrologer’s Domain!