Genshin Impact 3.5 will add Dehya and Mika as playable characters

Genshin Impact's new playable characters for the upcoming 3.5 update have finally been revealed.

Just earlier today on January 16, developer HoYoverse pulled back the curtain on Dehya, confirming that the Genshin Impact character would be making her playable debut in update 3.5. The character, which you can see just below, is a Pyro-wielder, in case you needed a fiery upgrade for your ranks.

◆ Dehya◆ Flame-Mane◆ Unfettered Desert Mercenary◆ Pyro◆ Mantichora

Second on the list of playable characters for update 3.5 is Mika, described by HoYoverse as a "Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius." This newcomer is a Cryo-user, just in case you were searching for a character with literally the polar opposite elemental abilities of fellow newcomer Dehya.

◆ Mika◆ Coordinates of Clear Frost◆ Front-Line Land Surveyor of the Knights of Favonius◆ Cryo◆ Palumbus

And yes, just in case you were wondering, the Genshin Impact is behaving exactly as you'd expect them to over the reveal of Dehya. Long-time players have quite literally gone feral over Dehya's reveal for the 3.5 update of Genshin Impact, braying at their phone screens like distressed cattle. Whoever said Genshin Impact players knew how to behave in public?

There's still a fair while to wait until Genshin Impact's 3.5 update actually goes live though, as HoYoverse previously announced it wouldn't be rolling out around the world until March 1, 2023. However, there's been rumor of the update's beta going live as soon as later this week on January 18, so keep an eye out around the game's community for any details popping up over the next few days.

