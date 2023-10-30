The Gen V finale will directly set up The Boys season 4 with a cliffhanger ending

We already knew that college spin-off Gen V would set up The Boys season 4, but it's now been confirmed that the finale will directly do so with a cliffhanger ending. Be warned, though – there are major spoilers for Gen V episode 7 ahead!

"It’s a cliffhanger on a lot of levels," co-showrunner Michele Fazekas told Variety in a new interview. "It’s a cliffhanger to our second season. It’s a cliffhanger to The Boys' fourth season." She added: "This season is not going to end how you expect."

In the wake of Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn)'s death in episode 7, when Cate (Maddie Phillips) seemingly made her slit her own throat, Fazekas was asked what kind of conflict Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and co. can expect to come up against in episode 8. "It’s interesting, because Shetty as the Big Bad, she’s sort of a lone wolf," she explained. "She’s doing something that even Vought didn’t want her to do. Vought is always the Big Bad, and you never want to forget that. And I think you will be reminded of that very well in the finale."

After episode 7, Gen V and The Boys are more intertwined than ever before, with several crossover moments between the two shows. Before her death, Shetty meets with Grace Mallory (Laila Robins), the founder of the Boys, and vice-presidential candidate and secret Supe Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) took part in a debate at Godolkin before meeting Marie – and revealing a connection between them.

The final episode of Gen V season 1 airs this week on Prime Video. For more on the show, check out the rest of our coverage: