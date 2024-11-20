Here's how to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, hosted by Final Fantasy 16 favorite Ben Starr

This year's Golden Joystick Awards isn't far away now, so you'll want to get your stream of choice bookmarked before the big event.

The Golden Joystick Awards 2024 will kick off on Thursday, November 21, at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CEST. You can watch the showcase on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Steam, and more.

This year, over 125 games, studios, hardware, and TV shows are represented across 21 categories, with the winners decided by the public, such as Ultimate Game of the Year, Most Wanted, Best Gaming Hardware presented by EE Game Store, and Studio of the Year. Then you've got three categories decided by an expert panel of journalists and content creators: the Streamer's Choice Award, Breakthrough Award, and Critics' Choice.

There are also new awards to reflect the times, such as Still Playing - PC & Console and Still Playing - Mobile. You can also vote for the Best Game Adaption, which honors the best game adaptation to the silver screen that year.

So far, Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lead the shortlist with six nominations each, followed by Helldivers 2 with five nominations and Balatro with four nods.

As for who is presenting this year, Final Fantasy 16 Clive Rosfield actor Ben Starr is hosting, though you'll also see plenty of familiar faces such as Baldur's Gate 3 stars Neil Newbon and Samantha Béart and much much more.

To break up the action, you've also got video game composers Lucia La Rezza and Mark Choi, who will perform music from several games featured in the award categories alongside some classics for good measure.

You can see all the Golden Joysticks 2024 award categories and nominees here.