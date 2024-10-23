Final Fantasy 16's Ben Starr will host the 42nd Golden Joystick Awards, joined by guests from The Legend of Zelda, Baldur's Gate 3, and Assassin's Creed Origins

The 2024 Golden Joystick Awards will be hosted by Final Fantasy 16's Clive Rosfield, actor Ben Starr.

Starr, who is also set to appear in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Warframe 1999, will host this year's awards, which will be broadcast live from London on November 21. He'll be joined by a number of guest presenters representing some of the best talent in the industry, including Baldur's Gate 3's Astarion, Neil Newbon, Red Dead Redemption 2's Sadie Adler, Alex McKenna, game developer and Assassin's Creed Origins actor Abubakar Salim, and Princess Zelda herself, Patricia Summerset.

Voting for the 42nd Golden Joystick Awards is still open, and is more competitive than ever. With more than a week to go until voting ends for most categories on November 1, more than 8.4 million votes have already been cast - a huge increase on last year's total.

Right now, Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth are leading the charge with five nominations each, closely followed by Helldivers 2, which has four nominations, and Balatro, with three. All in all, however, there are 120 games, studios, and hardware releases represented across the Awards' 19 categories.

And while voting for those early categories closes soon, you'll have another chance to cast your vote, as the shortlist for the biggest prize of the night - Ultimate Game of the Year - will be reveled on November 4. If you want to be sure that your favorite game goes home with a prize, be sure to cast your vote right here. And to keep track on the night, Viewers can watch the ceremony live via YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Facebook and X as well as Future Games Show, GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar Gaming.