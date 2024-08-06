GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 actors come together to host the next Future Games Show at Gamescom virtual showcase

Grand Theft Auto 5's Ned Luke and Red Dead Redemption 2's Alex McKenna are teaming up to host the Future Games Show at Gamescom.

This year's virtual showcase, set to kick off on August 21 at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 9pm BST, and 10pm CEST, highlights the best across PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That means you can expect to see over 50 games from developers and publishers such as 2K, Tripwire Presents, Plaion, Nacon, and Rebellion.

Better yet, as the Civilization 7 team is helping present the showcase, you'll also get two deep-dive interviews with Firaxis Games itself, digging into the iconic 4X strategy series' latest entry. It's not all games, either, as Prime Video will be on hand to share an exclusive look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

When the time comes, the show will broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, and more.

"I'm pumped up to announce that I'll be hosting the Future Games Show at Gamescom with Alex McKenna," Luke says. "We'll be showing off some world premieres and going hard on some of 2024's hottest new games. Check out Alex and me on August 21 for all the up-to-the-minute gaming intel. Let's Go!"

McKenna adds; "I am so pleased to reveal I’ll be joining Ned Luke to host the Future Games Show at Gamescom later this month. It’s going to be an exciting mix of games from indie to blockbusters you don’t want to miss. Join us on Wednesday, August 21!"

To keep up with all the latest Future Game Show updates, you can check in on this orange website or follow along on Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.