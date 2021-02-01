There's already a movie about the GameStop stocks situation on the way

A movie about the GameStop stocks situation is already on the way.

Deadline reports that MGM has snapped up a proposal by Ben Mezrich, titled The Antisocial Network. The studio apparently had competition and was lightning fast in acquiring the rights to the book which has not yet been written. If you're unfamiliar with the story, in a nutshell: the internet has clubbed together and set GameStop's stocks soaring in a disruption to the stock market that no one saw coming.

As surprising as it sounds that MGM has acquired a book that hasn't actually been written, about a story that's still unfolding, Mezrich has an impressive body of work behind him to explain the move. He penned The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding Of Facebook, a Tale of Sex, Money, Genius and Betrayal, which was adapted into David Fincher's The Social Network. He's also written plenty of other books, one of which was turned into the film 21, with two more of his works, Bitcoin Billionaires and the novella The Midnight Ride, also headed to the big screen.

The Antisocial Network doesn't have a publisher yet, with Deadline reporting it's set to go to auction this month.

Deadline also reports that Aaron Ryder will produce the film, with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss executive producing. The project is said to be a priority for Michael De Luca, incoming Chairman of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Pictures Group – and a producer of The Social Network – as well as Pamela Abdy, MGM's Motion Picture Group President.

Considering how out-there the GameStop situation is, it's fitting that the film seems to be coming about in such an unconventional way.

There's no director attached yet, and no release date either. While you wait for more news, check out 2021's movie release dates.