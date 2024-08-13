Valve isn't even trying to hide its worst-kept secret anymore, as unannounced hero shooter Deadlock is reportedly open to anyone and totally unrestricted by NDA
The unannounced shooter's player count keeps growing
Valve's worst-kept shooter secret has once again surfaced online, and it doesn't look like the developer is trying to hide it anymore as it's alleged that players don't even have to sign a non-disclosure agreement to stop them from talking about it.
We've known for some time now that Valve is working on something shooter-shaped, even if it's still not announced anything. The name 'Deadlock' first got thrown into the conversation back in May, and since then, the game has been pulling in thousands of players in behind-the-scenes playtests. An already impressive concurrent player count of over 12,000, which it hit over the weekend, rose even further yesterday past the 18,000-mark (thanks, SteamDB).
Anyway, now things have been taken further, as The Verge's Sean Hollister has shared a written preview – along with 24 minutes of gameplay footage – of Deadlock. Perhaps the most curious part about the whole thing is the reported lack of restrictions in place to keep information about the shooter from breaching containment – it's alleged that a "no-strings-attached" invite was received to play it in the first place, with no verbal agreements or NDAs in place.
Furthermore, the article shows a screenshot of a pop-up that apparently appears when you load up the game, politely asking players not to share anything about it. However, Hollister writes that you don't actually have to press 'OK' on this to get rid of it, as apparently pressing the escape key also gets past it.
On top of that, we can also work out exactly how that concurrent player count keeps growing, as it's reported that anyone with access to the playtest can copy an invite for an unrestricted number of their Steam friends, too. It's worth noting that Hollister was banned from matchmaking after the article was published, and suggests that Valve was "not fine" with him playing with friends, however.
Anyway, despite all this, Valve has still not officially mentioned this project and has not suggested a possible announcement date. It's no doubt a bizarre buildup for the third-person shooter, but it's keeping us on our toes, anyway.
From Marvel Rivals to Valve's worst-kept secret, the hero shooter revival is truly underway - but why?
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
Frustrated with the nerfs, Helldivers 2 grunts are protesting by letting the bots take Super Earth, and they're dangerously close to succeeding
Helldivers 2 CEO says some developers are also "disappointed" with Escalation of Freedom reaction: "The update had a bunch of nice stuff that isn't getting talked about"