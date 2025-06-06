Half-Life 3 obsessives put Valve boss Gabe Newell under the microscope, tracking his yacht as it gets kind of, sort of, actually not at all near the Summer Game Fest venue

Summer Game Fest is right around the corner – literally, it's later today – and there's a lot to be excited about with over 20 confirmed publishers to be present . However, there's a huge faction of gamers that currently couldn't be bothered with all of that promised excitement; they'd rather stalk Valve founder Gabe Newell's yacht to see if it docks near the YouTube Theater where the Summer Game Fest is taking place.

This meticulous tracking is due to Half-Life fans hoping for news on Half-Life 3 – a game that has been subject to much speculation, mainly over its actual existence. Still, Valve is not one of the confirmed publishers to be present at the event and given that final rehearsals for the event have already taken place, it's doubtful Newell is on his way to represent Valve.

As Kotaku noted, two days ago fans in the Half-Life subreddit noted that on VesselFinder , a site that allows public tracking of those sailing the high seas, Newell's yacht seemingly arrived in California. However, upon looking myself at his ship's information on the site, his destination is marked to be a port in San Diego, with an estimated arrival of June 7 in the afternoon. Unfortunately, that's a bit late considering that the Summer Game Fest live stream begins in just a few hours live from Los Angeles. But hey, who's a little hopeful delusion hurting here?

Gabe Newell’s superyacht is genuinely heading towards Los Angeles after being docked in San Francisco for the last day, conveniently just before Summer Games FestI have never felt so intensely like Half-Life 3 is about to be announced until now1% CHANCE 99% FAITH pic.twitter.com/yLvAkZRNdwJune 6, 2025

Half-Life 3 has been one of the most elusive games, with its existence yet to be confirmed, and hope for it previously having been considered an incurable disease. Lately, however, Half-Life 3 has seen some tangible traction within the leaks and internet sleuthing departments, and after previous leaks from Valve became the actual, real-life game Half-Life: Alyx, fans are more convinced than ever about Half-Life 3 being in their future.

Now, is Half-Life 3 in their future tonight? No, most likely, almost definitely not. As one fan acknowledged on the Half-Life subreddit, "I am insane and this is not happening right?" But the definitive answer won't come until Summer Game Fest is done and through, so I suppose we can all let them have their fun until then, right?

Valve leads considered making a "mediocre" game before Half-Life to build the team up, but original marketing exec said "if you do that, the company will fail"