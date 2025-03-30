Valve leads considered making a "mediocre" game before Half-Life to build the team up, but original marketing exec said "if you do that, the company will fail"

"I told Gabe that I thought the only way that Half-Life was really going to work was if it was named Game of the Year"

In the realm of debut games, not many can come close to Valve's Half-Life in terms of just how impactful it was for the industry. Sure, the company may be known more for Steam, MOBAs, and ignoring Team Fortress 2 nowadays; but the original Half-Life was the most explosive release for the FPS genre since Doom released five years prior thanks to its impactful storytelling and gameplay (plus it spawned Counter-Strike). But as it turns out, there was a point where Valve was considering another game to make its grand debut with.

Valve's former chief marketing officer, Monica Harrington, spoke at the 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC) during the panel 'How Valve Became Valve: An Insider's Account,' which was attended by GamesRadar+. During this panel, Harrington recounted that while recruiting the team to make Half-Life, the studio was headhunting developers from across the world and convincing them to move to Seattle. However, there was another idea to build the team that never came to fruition.

There was an idea to make a second game to release ahead of Half-Life, which in turn would help Valve build a bigger team. Harrington said, "The original idea was to do what they called the B title. This was going to be just kind of a mediocre game, and the idea was that the building of that game would build out the team."

However, Harrington was actually the one who shut this idea down, saying, "I told them, I led them through the business analysis, and I said that's just not gonna work. If you do that, the company will fail." Later adding, "From the very beginning, we said you need to go all out. It's got to be in that top 10. I told Gabe that I thought the only way that Half-Life was really going to work was if it was named Game of the Year." Harrington didn't give any details on what this potential "mediocre" game could have been, but it presents an interesting 'what if?' scenario for sure. Maybe if it had released, the Dreamcast would've survived, and PlayStation would now be releasing its games on Xbox; you just never know.

Harrington also revealed that the Half-Life developers were afraid after its massive E3 1998 showing, thinking that Gabe Newell had "promised things that they couldn't possibly deliver."

