Half-Life devs worried Gabe Newell "promised things that they couldn't possibly deliver" for the iconic FPS, but "they just didn't know" that they'd be able to do it yet

The game was awarded 'Best Action Game' at E3 1998

halflife screenshot showing a headcrab jumping at a player

From the moment it was revealed, it felt like 1998's Half-Life was destined to be a massive success. However, while everyone was celebrating just how cool the game looked ahead of time, some within Valve weren't sure they could live up to the lofty expectations.

While speaking at the 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC), former chief marketing officer at Valve Monica Harrington talked about how the game came together. The reception to the game's E3 1998 demo had netted the game a 'Best Action Game' award, but while that would've been a high for most, not everyone was inspired with confidence. "Afterwards, one of the core developers came up to me and told me that Gabe had promised things that they couldn't possibly deliver."

The Half-Life E3 1998 demonstration showed off a ton of different scenarios (which have since been archived online), and it was undeniably very impressive for 1998, so it's no wonder some of the developers may have been afraid. But Harrington recalled, "Ultimately, of course, that developer was wrong - whatever magic Gabe promised actually could be delivered. The developers just didn't know it yet."

Unsurprisingly, it did deliver in the end, with the game being a massive commercial and critical success. The game went on to pick up a metric ton of game of the year awards, and keeping in mind this was 1998, where we also had Metal Gear Solid, Ocarina of Time, Crash Bandicoot 3, Banjo Kazooie, and many more bangers, it puts just how impressive Valve's debut title was.

Harrington also revealed that she threatened that Valve would never make another game after Half-Life if Sierra didn't rework a contract for the game.

