Uh oh, Helldivers 2's Automatons have got their sights set on Malevelon Creek again

Trouble may be brewing in Helldivers 2 's Galactic War, as the freedom-hating Automatons have once again got their sights set on Malevelon Creek, in a move that could reignite the third-person shooter's deadliest battle.

The fight to liberate Malevelon Creek from the clutches of the bots is probably the single most iconic battle in Helldivers 2's history. It was so deadly that the veterans who fought there were awarded a special commemorative cape , and April 3 has even been declared as Malevelon Creek Memorial Day within the Helldivers universe. Alas, it seems the fight might not be over yet, depending on how our latest Major Order goes, anyway.

Helldivers 2 players are currently tasked with keeping all of the planets in the Xzar sector (Draupnir, Pöpli IX, Mantes, Ingmar, and Mort) under Super Earth control for the next two days to stop the Automatons from reclaiming old bot territory. Over on the Helldivers 2 Discord, community manager Thomas 'Twinbeard' Petersson says the bots' are "making a concerted effort to push south" in "what appears to be an attempt to reclaim Malevelon Creek and adjacent systems," so the stakes are seriously high.

"Their old factories cannot be allowed to fall into the robotic hands of the Automaton menace. But more importantly, the Memorial of Malevelon Creek cannot be allowed to be defiled given the great cost by which we claimed it," Twinbeard writes. "We must hold the Xzar sector to prevent the bots from establishing a foothold. Go forth and Spill Oil!"

The good news for all fans of Managed Democracy is that, right now at least, the Major Order is going pretty well – four of the five Xzar sector planets are under 100% Super Earth control, although Ingmar is lagging way behind at just 0.4%. It's worth keeping in mind that this Major Order won't just end when all five planets reach 100% though, as we'll need to hold the line until it ends in two days' time, so don't be lulled into a false sense of security by the progress made so far.

We'll just have to wait and see what plans galactic Game Master Joel has in store for us – some newer players might actually welcome the chance to go to Malevelon Creek, especially if there's any chance that there could be another distribution of that illustrious, limited-time cape . For now, though, efforts are focused within Xzar – stay frosty, Helldivers.

