Helldivers 2 CEO says Arrowhead will "likely circle back on all the content," so you might be able to grab that Malevelon Creek cape you missed

If you missed out on Helldivers 2 's limited-time Malevelon Creek cape, fear not, as Arrowhead's newly appointed CEO has reassured players that "we'll likely circle back on all the content" eventually, giving Helldivers everywhere a chance to pick up what they missed.

Since its launch, Helldivers 2 has been very generous with its distribution of content, with Warbonds containing new unlockables like armor, weapons, and emotes all available forever, so you can get everything from them regardless of when you started playing. However, there are a few exceptions where content has been missable – the three pre-order bonus armor sets, the time-limited Twitch Drop TR-117 Alpha Commander armor, and, of course, the iconic Malevelon Creek cape.

The cape – which is officially called 'Fallen Heroes' Vengeance,' was handed out to players for free in honor of Malevelon Creek Memorial Day to pay respect to those who fought there in the struggle to liberate the planet from the Automatons. It's a really cool way to immortalize what's undoubtedly one of the most iconic battles in the history of the Galactic War , but those who started playing after April 5 never saw it hit their inventory, leaving them without a piece of Helldivers 2 history seemingly forever.

Now, though, responding to one fan on Twitter asking if the cape will ever be brought back, Arrowhead's new CEO, Shams Jorjani, writes: "We'll likely circle back on all the content. But I don't know when/how."

This is a promising update, as up until this point, in the FAQ section on the Helldivers 2 Discord, fans have been told that unless it's made available again, there's no way to claim the cape if you missed the deadline, and as for the pre-order bonuses and Twitch Drop armor, "we don't know" if they'll be redistributed. So, if you're a completionist who wants nothing more than to have a complete Helldivers 2 inventory, sit tight – it sounds like a solution could be on the way eventually.

In other news, Summer Game Fest is set to kick off tomorrow – be sure to check out our Summer Game Fest schedule to see what time everything is happening.