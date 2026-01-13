Pummeled by 100 variations of the same outfit, Arc Raiders players finally get a cool new skin but are dismayed to realize it comes with leather "BDSM knee pads"

A new set of Arc Raiders armor has, for many players, raised and expertly dashed hopes for a classic sci-fi soldier look. But at least it's very funny.

I hope you like brown leather, olive green wool, jump suits, and comically large pockets, because you're going to see a lot of them in the many outfits Arc Raiders has to offer. Embark has fleshed out the fashion landscape since launch, offering some more distinct (and often pricier) looks like the witchy Bonecrown set or BioShock-like diving suit, but the baseline outfits are largely a collection of near-future, unassuming grunge with either a cassette-retro or sporty veneer. It's a little unfair to say the majority of outfits are just 100 iterations of an NPC in the Metro series, but only a little, and that's the wild part.

So, when the January 13 update added a new outfit called Abyss, promising a "heavily armored suit" built "to absorb the punishment of the machines," players perked up. Alas, many players perked right back down when their gaze reached the bottom half of the Abyss armor, which comes with, checks notes, a crotch plate and thigh-high leather kneepads threatening to give "absorb the punishment" a different meaning.