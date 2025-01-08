Mecha Break, the lovechild of Armored Core and Titanfall, gets a closed beta test that you can sign up for now
Apply quickly, applications aren't open for long
Upcoming multiplayer sci-fi shooter Mecha Break is opening applications for closed beta tests on PC and Xbox Series X.
Imagine if Titanfall 2 and Armored Core 6 had a baby. That's Mecha Break. I played it at Gamescom last year and it seems to have undergone a lot of changes since then. As reported by Automaton, this closed beta will let you jump into a revamped PvPvE mode that implements changes based on previous player feedback.
If you want to check it out for yourself, beta signups are live now and close January 14. The exact time of the closed beta hasn't been disclosed yet, but the game is due out sometime this year so you shouldn't have to wait too long. If you want to apply, just fill out a survey on the Mecha Break website.
When I played Mecha Break at Gamescom, I was surprised by the cynical and archaic use of booth babes, but once I saw the character creator I was less surprised. You can customize the size of your pilot's butt and they bounce in a way that would make Stellar Blade take notes, but the game itself was actually fun to play.
I tried the PvP mode and, thanks to my dozens of hours in Armored Core and Titanfall, I did pretty well. The combat is frenetic and tense, and strategy and teamwork are important. It all stood up well on its own merits, so it's odd and almost sad to see it resort to cheap titillation to attract players.
Fortunately, one of the game's producers did go on record saying pay-to-win features would be "out of the question" when the game launches, and the devs "won't allow it" in the future.
While you wait for the closed beta or the full launch, check out the other video game release dates in 2025.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
Nexus Mods got death threats after removing Trump and Biden mods for Marvel Rivals, owner says it's been site policy for years: "It's so dumb, and these people are so dumb"
I'm sure Sniper Elite Resistance is great for stealth stars, but I turned it into a Nazi-blasting horde shooter and have zero regrets