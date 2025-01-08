Mecha Break, the lovechild of Armored Core and Titanfall, gets a closed beta test that you can sign up for now

Upcoming multiplayer sci-fi shooter Mecha Break is opening applications for closed beta tests on PC and Xbox Series X.

Imagine if Titanfall 2 and Armored Core 6 had a baby. That's Mecha Break. I played it at Gamescom last year and it seems to have undergone a lot of changes since then. As reported by Automaton , this closed beta will let you jump into a revamped PvPvE mode that implements changes based on previous player feedback.

If you want to check it out for yourself, beta signups are live now and close January 14. The exact time of the closed beta hasn't been disclosed yet, but the game is due out sometime this year so you shouldn't have to wait too long. If you want to apply, just fill out a survey on the Mecha Break website .

When I played Mecha Break at Gamescom, I was surprised by the cynical and archaic use of booth babes, but once I saw the character creator I was less surprised. You can customize the size of your pilot's butt and they bounce in a way that would make Stellar Blade take notes, but the game itself was actually fun to play.

I tried the PvP mode and, thanks to my dozens of hours in Armored Core and Titanfall, I did pretty well. The combat is frenetic and tense, and strategy and teamwork are important. It all stood up well on its own merits, so it's odd and almost sad to see it resort to cheap titillation to attract players.

Fortunately, one of the game's producers did go on record saying pay-to-win features would be "out of the question" when the game launches, and the devs "won't allow it" in the future.

While you wait for the closed beta or the full launch, check out the other video game release dates in 2025.