Marvel Rivals reveals another new hero just weeks before the shooter's release, and fans think he looks like two Overwatch 2 characters

Marvel Rivals seems to have an ever-growing roster of heroes , with NetEase Games recently revealing Hawkeye just a couple of weeks before the shooter's public release - and fans think he's quite similar in design to two of Blizzard's own Overwatch 2 characters.

There's not long left now until Marvel Rivals launches, with its December 6 release date fast approaching, and NetEase is gearing up for the big day with another big reveal - Hawkeye, the beloved sharpshooter known to fans of the comics, is joining the game as one of its latest characters . With powerful blast arrows and piercing shots at his disposal, he looks ready to take on enemies at any distance.

It's his striking design that's catching the community's eye, however, with a fan commenting on the character reveal trailer that it "might be the coolest Hawkeye design I've ever seen." Others are pointing out the similarities between Hawkeye and two Overwatch 2 heroes, Genji and Hanzo. The former, a cyborg ninja, and the latter, a mobile sniper, were originally meant to be one - and Hawkeye exhibits both.

Hawkeye: The Unmatched Sharpshooter | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

"Genji and Hanzo were originally supposed to be one character," writes one player, "and now we got them both in Hawkeye!" Another says they "like that he seems to be both Genji and Hanzo," pointing out that it's "amusing to me given that they were originally conceived as one character." Elsewhere, fans are expressing their surprise at how NetEase has "casually" unveiled Hawkweyeso soon before release.

Marvel Rivals is set to drop on December 6, with all of its heroes entirely unlocked and free-to-play immediately at launch. The game is coming to almost all current generation platforms, including PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. If you're interested in keeping up to date with NetEase's new title before its upcoming release, you can wishlist Marvel Rivals on storefronts like Steam right now.

