Marvel Rivals model "incredibly thankful to be able to say 'THAT'S MY ASS'" after realizing she's Sue Storm based on the curvature of her cheeks

Marvel Rivals model and Twitch streamer Aruuu thought she only provided the dimensions for the telepathic hot girl Psylocke , but then she saw Sue Storm's ass after the Invisible Woman was revealed in the superhero shooter's Season 1 trailer, and she realized it was her own staring back at her.

"Got off the phone with the team, and they’ve let me know my dimensions were recycled for a certain invisible lady," Aruuu wrote on Twitter January 6, just a few hours after Marvel Rivals shared its Season 1 teaser trailer . In it, Fantastic Four heroine Sue uses her ability to conjure protective force fields as the camera stays low, giving us viewers an unanticipated moment with her ass. Apparently, that's all the time Aruuu needed.

"So incredibly thankful to be able to say THAT'S MY ASS," she continued in her tweet. "Never thought this would happen, but I think I’m making a pretty good name for myself in the gaming industry."

Sue Storm isn't playable yet – she'll join Mister Fantastic when the first half of Season 1 releases on January 10 – but a trailer for her goth skin and alter ego Malice has already built the hero a reputation for being imposingly beautiful. Or, as some Marvel Rivals fans prefer to put it in the horny bowels of the trailer replies, " Jarvis, activate freak settings ."

"When I saw her ass, I instantly knew that was yours," one eagle-eyed commenter on Twitter told Aruuu.

"How do you say that without sounding weird," wondered another.

Official Marvel Rivals stats show Mantis dominates, Magik is a sleeper hit, everyone loves Jeff even if he kind of sucks, and Black Widow is in the dumpster .