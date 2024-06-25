Helldivers 2's new patch finally fixes the Spear Stratagem, hopefully for good

Helldivers 2 has a small patch out now, but it crucially fixes the long-plagued Spear Stratagem from outright crashing the shooter.

The new patch is out now across all systems, and developer Arrowhead already knows what the headline addition is: "Crash fix related to the FAF-14 Spear," the patch notes read right up top, putting the Spear fix front and center. Finally, players should be able to aim the Spear without it immediately crashing their games.

🛠 Support incoming! ⚙We have issued a hotfix for players that includes stability fixes, a crash fix for the FAF-14 Spear, and more!

Arrowhead first stated earlier last week, June 20, that it was "looking into" the Spear crashing Helldivers 2. There was a lot of uncertainty around the weapon at the time - some claimed to be using it just fine, while others claimed that they'd seen other players sent crashing out of the game from merely carrying the Spear on them.

No one really knew what was going on, unsurprisingly, because Arrowhead itself was only just looking into the issue with the Spear. According to the patch notes, it seems like the crashes surrounding the Spear originated from aiming with the weapon, and not just carrying it on you.

Elsewhere in the relatively small patch, there's a "fix for Plasma Punisher being unable to shoot out of the SH-32 Shield Generator Pack and the FX-12 Shield Generator." One great new fix is that the Quasar Canon will now correctly respond to certain planet temperatures, and whether the weapon overheats more easily on a hot planet, or takes more time to overheat on a cold planet.

Finally, there's an issue that's been fixed which would fully reset ongoing Operations for players who had been kicked from Helldivers 2 due to inactivity. That's got to be one of the more frustrating bugs I've heard of in Arrowhead's shooter over the last few months or so - imagine progressing an Operation only to have it reset because you weren't moving for a while.

