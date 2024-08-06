Helldivers 2 players resign themselves to failure of the ongoing Major Order, which means after months of dodging them, the comically-ignored mines are nearly here

With less than two hours to go, Helldivers 2 players are resigning themselves to the fact that they've failed the Major Order.

Helldivers 2 players have spent the best part of a few months repeatedly dodging the Anti-Tank Mines in just about every conceivable way, including voluntarily rescuing kids over the Stratagem. The current Major Order, however, threatens Helldivers 2 players with immediately unlocking the mines unless they vanquish 1.5 billion enemies around the galaxy.

At the time of writing, it's looking like Helldivers 2 players are set to fail the current Major Order, which will summarily unlock the mines for them. The Reddit post below was from yesterday, August 5, when Helldivers 2 players were at just 51% completion percentage on the Major Order with less than 18 hours to go. Fast forward to today, and the completion percentage has risen to 64% with under two hours to go.

So yes, it's looking like the Anti-Tank Mines might finally be unlocked in Helldivers 2 in just a few hours from now. "If these mines turn out to be garbage I'm gonna be very sad," writes one Reddit commenter, to which another astutely responds: "They're mines, we already know they're garbage." No one wants these damn mines, but it looks like they're getting them anyway.

One common line of reasoning is that Helldivers 2 players are frustrated by the fact that regular in-game minefields, commonly found surrounding Automaton bases, can chain-detonate if one mine is set off. If the same thing applies to player-deployed mines, that could just be another reason for players to hate the mines all the more.

