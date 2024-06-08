Helldivers 2 dev teases a massive patch with over 100 changes and fixes, including Super Samples for level 6 missions and visible supply lines

Helldivers 2 has been on a self-improvement kick lately. Arrowhead just dropped a valuable hotfix and noted its plans to slow down and polish its future Warbond equipment releases. It all reflects the developer's self-proclaimed interest in integrating player feedback in a sort of careful, "doctor-patient" way .

The co-op shooters' next patch might be the best demonstration of Arrowhead's commitment to fans. So far, it seems promising — one developer teased that the giant patch will feature over 100 "changes and fixes."

Arrowhead community manager Thomas Petersson posted the meme-y sneak peek of what's next for Helldivers 2 on Discord. According to his galaxy brain hierarchy, the next patch will make sure that "patrols and spawn rate [are] reverted," "visible supply lines and attack origins" are added, in addition to invite-only lobbies and a fix for an infinite grenade glitch .

Notably, the patch will also make it so players can find hard-to-get Super Samples in approachable level six missions instead of only the most challenging missions, which is where Super Samples are currently confined. Cue exploding brain, red laser eyes, etc.

"Not needing to sweat for Super Samples is really nice," one player wrote on Twitter. Until now, some fans have been feeling conflicted on the way exclusive Super Sample ship upgrades force players to compete at higher levels, even if they aren't interested in doing so.

"I believe [level six Super Samples are] a step in the right direction for the casual player base," another player wrote on Twitter. "My brother and I stopped playing around the polar Warbond release. Being casual players, we don't have any particular set of skills, and we felt the game became too much of a chore for us to play."

Arrowhead has not yet announced a release date for its newest patch, but it seems like we'll only learn more about it from here on.

