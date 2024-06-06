New Helldivers 2 Warbond features armor and guns straight of Predator, but expect future releases to slow down as Arrowhead takes in fan feedback

Helldivers 2 gets a brand new Warbond next week, but future Warbonds will arrive less often, as Arrowhead says it's "been listening to your feedback."

Announced today on the PlayStation Blog, the Viper Commandos Warbond is slated to arrive in Helldivers 2 in exactly one week from today on June 13. You can see the spoils from the Warbond below, including the new Liberator variant, the AR-23A Liberator Carbine, as well as the SG-22 Bushwhacker triple-barrel sawn-off shotgun for getting up close and personal.

The Viper Commandos Warbond highlights include: Primary: AR-23A Liberator Carbine - High recoil, fast handling.Secondary: SG-22 Bushwhacker triple-barrel, sawed-off shotgun - yes, deploy with TWO shotguns.Utility: Throwing knife - Call that a knife? THIS is a knife.[2/6] pic.twitter.com/Z9r92QqLRsJune 6, 2024

The huge deal about the new SG-22 Bushwhacker triple-barrel shotgun is that it counts as a secondary weapon in Helldivers 2. For the first time in Arrowhead's shooter, you can take a primary weapon into battle, like a rifle or marksman, and have a sawn-off shotgun at your disposal in your back pocket, just in case things get hairy (and they probably will).

Another big feature is the two new armor sets, which both feature the new Peak Physique passive. This improves melee damage and handling, included in the PH-9 Predator set featuring a lovely beret, and the PH-202 Twigsnapper, which boasts the Executioner’s Canopy cape. It must be said: these two new armor sets look like some of the best in Helldivers 2 to date.

For the first time, the Viper Commandos Warbond will let you customize the skin on the hellpods, Exosuits, and Pelican-1 dropship. We'll have the woodland and tiger stripe camouflage patterns to play around with, and you can find the complete contents of the new Helldivers 2 Warbond in the image just below.

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

However, Arrowhead says it's been listening to feedback surrounding Warbonds, and is making two big changes as a result. "We're slowing down the pace at which we release Warbonds to give us a little bit more time to polish these designs before they're released. We don’t want to rush anything out of the oven before it’s fully baked," community manager Katherine Baskin writes on the PlayStation Blog.

"Secondly, we are changing the arrangement of items in each Warbond to make room for new item types, and also higher quality armor and weapons," she adds. The goal is here to resist adding "more of everything," because in the past it's resulted in "weapons that feel redundant and uninteresting armor." In short, Arrowhead is now putting quality before quantity.

