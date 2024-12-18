As Helldivers 2 goes with Killzone 2 for its first official crossover, Arrowhead admits "we can improve how the Superstore currently works"

Helldivers 2's first official collaboration is none other than Killzone 2, marking a rare appearance for the Sony FPS that last got a full game in 2013.

The crossover content can now be found in a new tier of special premium content on the Superstore reserved for collaborations and other "uniquely-themed work." You're getting an armor set, a new weapon, and more. But that's not all; as Arrowhead teases there's an "additional" Killzone 2 reward for you depending on your success in the Galactic War.

Arrowhead has also revealed that this is all just part one of the collaboration and that the second part lands at the Superstore on December 23.

"We hope you're having an awesome time with Omens of Tyranny and are busy maintaining sweet liberty in a star system near you by offering the undemocratic Illuminate hordes another way of life: death," Arrowhead says.

"To celebrate your heroics in liberating the Voteless from their tortured existence, we're bringing to the table our first official crossover - and it's a super cool one. We decided a long time ago to do crossovers only if and when they make perfect sense for the game. So in that spirit, we're hyped to announce our very first crossover: Killzone 2."

Speaking about the Superstore, Arrowhead acknowledges that many feel the items are in rotation for too short a time and that waiting for a certain item to come back into rotation only gets longer as new content gets added.

"As we're not quite ready to roll out a full redesign, we're going to temporarily test longer rotations with Killzone, which will stick around for 5 days per page instead (there will be two pages of items to explore)," the developer says.

Once the Killzone 2 collaboration ends, the page rotation will return to its usual cadence, though Arrowhead says it'll take more feedback to see the best way forward. For now, there's Killzone 2 gear to enjoy.

New resources just in time to push back the Helldivers 2 Illuminate faction, if you've got the bucks to spare.