After a short delay, Helldivers 2's stealthy Redacted Regiment Warbond finally sneaks in game this week as Arrowhead confirms "we were able to resolve the issue" holding it back

Arrowhead Game Studios has announced that the Helldivers 2 Redacted Regiment Warbond finally has a new release date, set for this Thursday, January 22.

Days after the stealth-focused Redacted Regiment Warbond was announced , Arrowhead confirmed that it would have to delay the Warbond going out to Super Earth's brave Helldivers due to a "key issue," which sounds like code for those bug, robot, or squid freaks sabotaging something behind the scenes. But thanks to the combined efforts of Super Earth's government and the actual game developers behind Helldivers 2, the Redacted Regiment Warbond has a new release date.

Greetings Helldivers,We were able to resolve the issue with Redacted Regiment and it will soon be available for release! We will have a patch incoming Thursday 22nd January at 11AM CET (11:00) with Redacted Regiment going live at 2PM CET (14:00) also on the 22nd.January 19, 2026

Today – on what is the Redacted Regiment Warbond's originally intended release date – Arrowhead has taken to the Helldivers 2 Twitter account to announce, "We were able to resolve the issue with Redacted Regiment and it will soon be available for release!" Arrowhead confirms that Helldivers 2 will get a new patch on Thursday, January 22, at 11am CET (2am PT / 5am ET / 10am GMT), and then the Helldivers 2 Redacted Regiment Warbond will release three hours later at 2pm CET (5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm GMT).