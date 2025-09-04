The Witcher 4 will feature ideas from the latest Witcher novel, just like The Witcher 3 did 12 years ago – but CD Projekt Red "can't reveal how exactly" they'll take form yet

CD Projekt Red hasn't unveiled much more of The Witcher 4 since Epic Games' recent State of Unreal 2025 in June, but that doesn't mean that new information about the new RPG isn't popping up here and there – including one very exciting hint from its narrative director.

Revealing his latest "yield" of fantasy books in an online thread, one of which stands out as none other than the latest entry in The Witcher books series from author Andrzej Sapkowski, narrative lead Philipp Weber says he's "obviously" going to start with Crossroads of Ravens – but he does admit "sadly due to the requirements of the job, I know all the most important points already." Could this mean the book's details will creep into The Witcher 4?

I like to have a good variety of books, but today's yield was all about fantasy. Obviously I gotta start in the middle! pic.twitter.com/UzEDeTaKclSeptember 2, 2025

It sounds like yes, they will indeed. In response to a fan's comment on his post showcasing his book haul, Weber explains that, much like Season of Storms did in The Witcher 3, bits and bobs from Crossroads of Ravens may make their way into The Witcher 4. "I can't reveal how exactly we'll do it, but Season of Storms also came out while we developed The Witcher 3, so we still tried to include some of the new elements," writes the developer.

And what's more exciting, "You can expect something similar [with The Witcher 4]!" While Weber doesn't clarify how "something similar" will take shape – whether via flashbacks to Geralt's youth, the way fans would get to play as younger Ciri throughout The Witcher 3, or otherwise – it's safe to say Crossroads of Ravens has (or perhaps will) influenced the new Witcher game… and I for one can't way to to find out in what ways it's done so.

I can't reveal how exactly we'll do it, but Season of Storms also came out while we developed The Witcher 3, so we still tried to include some of the new elements. You can expect something similar!September 2, 2025

The new game seems massive, judging by everything devs have showcased of it so far, and there's more to come than just The Witcher 4, too – there are other upcoming CD Projekt Red games like the mysterious codenamed Project Sirius, another Witcher title that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. It's a better time than ever to be a stan of the RPG series, I'd say.



