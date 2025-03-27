The surprise theme of today's Nintendo Direct was classic PlayStation franchises getting a comeback without Sony's involvement
Bandai Namco, I'm begging you: please do Tokyo Jungle next
With the release of Astro Bot last year, the world got a reminder of just how many beloved first-party franchises PlayStation was responsible for in its glory days – and how few of them are still alive today. While Sony itself seems interested in pursuing little beyond a handful of mega-franchises from its biggest studios, it's apparently increasingly willing to license out those series to other publishers: notably Bandai Namco, which announced new Patapon and Everybody's Gold games during the Nintendo Direct for March 2025.
First we saw Patapon 1+2 Replay, a remastered collection of Sony's two beloved PSP rhythm strategy games. Patapon helped form the peak of Japan Studio's reputation for delightfully offbeat games, and it was among the more popular parts of that lineage, spawning not just one, but two sequels. There's little else like it to this day – aside, of course, from designer Hiroyuki Kotani's spiritual successor, Ratatan, which is due to launch in 2025.
Patapon 1+2 Replay is set to launch across PS5, Switch, and PC on July 11 courtesy of Bandai Namco, and that's not the only Sony game the publisher's handling. Bandai Namco also announced Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots today, which also due out on PS5, Switch, and PC sometime this year.
Everybody's Golf was once known as Hot Shots Golf in North America, but whatever title you recognize it by, it's a cute, accessible golf game with roots going all the way back to the PS1. This one is perhaps an even weirder comeback than Patapon – here we have a brand-new entry in a Sony-published series that got a new entry as 2019 with Everybody's Golf VR.
Bandai Namco kicked off this whole thing with the release of Freedom Wars Remastered earlier this year. That Monster Hunter-style action-RPG was once a PS Vita exclusive and yes, a first-party PlayStation game. There hasn't been any formal announcement of a partnership between Sony and Bandai Namco, but clearly the two companies have worked out some mutually beneficial IP agreements.
As much as I'm confused by all this, I'm mostly just happy that other publishers are willing to give us the smaller IP revivals that Sony's unwilling to. There's already some Bloodborne copium in the ether as the result of all this, but what I want are Sony's greatest obscurities. After these years, please: sickos like me are demanding a new Tokyo Jungle. You owe it to the world, Bandai Namco. Let that little Pomeranian stalk the streets once more.
Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Unannounced Hogwarts Legacy DLC reportedly canceled, partly because the studio wasn't sure it'd be worth players' money
English is no longer the biggest language on Steam as Chinese gamers embrace PC gaming even harder after Black Myth: Wukong