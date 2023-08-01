A successor to a cult classic PlayStation title has smashed its Kickstarter goal in less than an hour

The developers of PlayStation cult classic Patapon are back with a new rhythm-based game, which was funded via Kickstarter in less than an hour.

If you were playing games on the PSP back in the early 2000s, you're sure to be familiar with Patapon. The rhythm strategy game saw players take control of a group of anthropomorphic eyeballs called Patapons as they battled against various enemies in time with a sequence of drum beats. The game - as well as its sequels - was later remastered for the PS4, so it's garnered a lot of fans over the years.

Patapon has so many fans in fact that new studio Ratata Arts (which is made up of some of Patapon's former devs) had absolutely no problem accumulating the funds for its successor Ratatan, another rhythm game with roguelike elements and side-scroller action. This might be the quickest I've ever seen a Kickstarter campaign gain the funds it needs, as a mere 47 minutes after the campaign was launched, it had already managed to meet its ¥200,000,00 / $140,182 goal.

Don't worry if you didn't manage to back the project in those 47 minutes, as it's not too late to show your support. At the time of writing, Ratata Arts has managed to raise over $360,000, surpassing the project's second stretch goal - which was to raise enough to add an online mode to the game. If the project continues to gain traction it could mean we'll get a console version of the upcoming game as well as more features like mini-games.

As for when we can expect Ratatan, according to the project's FAQ page, the team is "actually quite far along in the production cycle" and so "feel very confident in getting everything into the game by April 2025." If fans continue supporting the game and it manages to reach its console release stretch goal, we can also expect to play it on Xbox Series X , PS5 , and Nintendo Switch.