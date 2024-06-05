Development on The Last of Us 2 Remastered's PC port has reportedly been complete for at least 7 months

The PC port of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has reportedly been complete since at least November of 2023.

This comes from reliable industry leaker billbil-kun (thanks, VGC), who reports for Dealabs that The Last of Us 2 Remastered's PC port has been in development since "at least 2021."

"Furthermore, and this is the most important information in this article, we believe that the development of the game is well finished, and this dates back to at least November 2023," reads Google Translated version of the French report.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered released exclusively on PS5 back in January with some visual improvements like native 4K resolution in Fidelity mode, better load times, and a new roguelike mode called No Return that one of the developers said is "not recommended for weak hearts."

A PC port of The Last of Us 2 Remastered hasn't been officially confirmed, and the original version of the 2020 sequel has yet to make its way over to PC either. The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the 2013 survival horror classic that spawned the whole series, launched on PC in 2023 but was widely criticized for all sorts of glaring technical issues.



With Summer Game Fest 2024 on the near horizon, there's a good chance we'll see months of rumors, not to mention this new report, finally culminate in an announcement from Naughty Dog and Sony, and if that does happen, this report indicates its release could happen shortly thereafter.

