The Last of Us 2 Remastered dev says the game's roguelike mode is "stressful" and "not recommended for weak hearts"

A Naughty Dog developer has warned future The Last of Us 2 Remastered players that the upcoming game's roguelike mode is "not recommended for weak hearts."

Now that 2024 is officially here, we're just days away from playing The Last of Us 2 Remastered. After being rumored for what felt like years, developer Naughty Dog unveiled the upcoming game in November 2023 - leaving fans just two months to mentally prepare to revisit Joel, Ellie, and Abby's story. Since the remaster is due on January 19, one of its developers has given fans a heads-up before they dive into the game's new roguelike mode.

No Return will see players take on the role of Ellie, Dina, Abby, Lev, and more as they fight hordes of enemies in familiar locations - including The Last of Us Part 2's most dreaded enemy . The stressful part is that once you die in this mode, you're sent straight back to the beginning again.

I don't think you guys are ready for just how STRESSFUL the survive mode is for our #TLOU2remastered title. Not recommended for weak hearts https://t.co/g3G5pM3SFRJanuary 4, 2024

As if we weren't nervous enough to come face to face with waves and waves of Clickers, Del Walker, a senior character artist at Naughty Dog, has shared a tweet from the studio regarding No Return and added: "I don't think you guys are ready for just how STRESSFUL the survive mode is for our #TLOU2remastered title." To make matters worse, the developer then adds: "Not recommended for weak hearts." Uh oh.

If this is good news for you, we're going to guess that you're already a fan of the "renaissance of roguelikes" that inspired No Return - for example, Hades or Risk of Rain. Don't worry if you're yet to get into roguelikes, though, as Naughty Dog's developers have said that its new mode borrows "broadly" from the genre and doesn't take from any specific games, meaning it's a good place to start.