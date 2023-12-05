Uh oh, The Last of Us 2 Remastered's roguelike mode brings back its most dreaded enemy

The Last of Us 2 Remastered's new roguelike mode features the original game's most feared enemy: the Rat King.

Trapped in the bowels of Seattle's main hospital, the Rat King was rightly dreaded by The Last of Us 2 players three years ago for being an utter nightmare to fight. Now, unfortunately, the towering titan of infected is poised for a huge return in the new No Return roguelike mode, as you can see from the trailer just below.

No Return, a rogue-like survival mode, releases with The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PS5 on January 19.

It seems as though different stages in No Return will feature enemies that correspond to the location. The 'Hospital' location, for example, looks like it'll be the one to boast the Rat King, which makes sense, considering that's where Abby fought the boss in the original game.

Elsewhere, a 'Forest' area looks like it'll throw Washington Liberation Front soldiers and dogs at the player. We would've said this could well be the Scars, the force fighting the WLF throughout Seattle, but the Scars never used dogs, and that's what attacks Manny in the trailer above at the location.

It also looks like NPCs will join you at points in No Return. We can see Mel rushing headlong into combat to save someone from an infected in the trailer, complete with the usual countdown meter ticking away until they're bitten and dead. Probably best not to let that happen.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered will have a $10 upgrade path for existing owners when it launches next month on January 19 for PS5. The remaster will also feature three cut levels from the original game, one of which is taking Ellie down into the dreaded sewers once again.

