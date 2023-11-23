The Last of Us 2 Remastered unveils its three cut 'Lost Levels' - and one sounds horrifying

It turns out The Last of Us 2 Remastered will have three 'Lost Levels' - and we know what they are.

One of the big new features for Naughty Dog's remaster is the inclusion of cut levels that were left out of the original 2020 release for technical reasons. In The Last of Us 2 Remastered though, these 'Lost Levels' are reinstated, and thanks to the PlayStation Store listing for the remaster, we know what these levels are.

As expected, two of these levels are 'Boar Hunt' and 'Jackson Party.' Some fans actually deciphered these two cut levels earlier this week based on trailer footage, so a level that takes place in Jackson, and another featuring Ellie hunting down a boar in the wilderness aren't a surprise.

The third one, however, is something of a surprise. It's simply titled 'Sewers,' and if you know anything about the nature of venturing underground in The Last of Us, that sounds like a pretty perilous proposition. Are we in for another horrible Rat King-style encounter down there?

"Really not lookin forward to fighting cordyceps Pennywise," reads one reaction on the Last of Us subreddit. "I wonder if in the sewers ellie will find the rat king or hear him more closely," reads a similarly threatening comment. There's surely some nasty stuff hiding out in Seattle's sewers.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered launches early next year on January 19, exclusively for PS5. There's also the No Return roguelike mode to look forward to as well as the Lost Levels, and one Naughty Dog employee recently revealed 12 levels had been made for the new mode.

