The Last of Us 2 Remastered dev says they created 12 different levels for its roguelike mode

The Last of Us 2 Remastered could feature more than a dozen levels in its new roguelike mode.

When The Last of Us 2 Remastered was announced over the past weekend, one of the big features for the upgrade was No Return. This roguelike mode will let players step into the shoes of new characters for the first time, like Dina and Lev, and focuses on brutal combat gauntlets where if you die, it's back to the very beginning for you.

Now, a Naughty Dog QA tester who worked on No Return has shed a little more light on the mode via their LinkedIn profile. The QA tester writes that, as part of their role, they "created, implemented, and tested AI dialogue regions in-engine across 12 different No Return roguelike level layouts in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered."

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's roguelike No Return mode will reportedly have at least 12 different levels, according to a former Naughty Dog employee's LinkedIn profile.(It will be possible to play w/ Tommy, Dina, Jesse, Lev, Mel & more unlockable characters)via @Joanastic pic.twitter.com/aeY2yw8Z5QNovember 22, 2023 See more

Additionally, No Return will apparently feature Tommy, Jesse, Mel, and other characters that we never got to play as in the base game. We've already seen the likes of Lev in action in the reveal trailer for No Return, but playable Dina and the rest of the crew is new information.

It's important to remember that just because 12 levels were in development for No Return, this doesn't mean 12 levels will be playable in the final game. Games cut content during development all the time, and The Last of Us 2 is no exception - the 2020 original game even cut levels that are being included in the Remaster as 'Lost Levels.'

Speaking of those cut levels, some fans think they've already worked out what the Lost Levels are. If these deductions are correct, we could be hunting a boar as Ellie in a new level, and explore more of Jackson before Ellie's big dance with Dina.

The Last of Us 2 Remastered is out early next year on January 29, 2024, exclusively for PS5. Anyone who owned the base game on PS4 can upgrade to the Remastered version for just $10.

You can read up on our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look ahead at all the other console exclusives Sony has lined up over the next year.