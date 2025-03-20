The Last of Us 2 Remastered finally gives the most underrated character from Part 1 the love he deserves by making him one of two new playable heroes in the roguelike mode No Return
Bill and Marlene are playable for the first time
The Last of Us 2 Remastered is surprise dropping a bunch of very significant new content for its roguelike mode, No Return.
As Naughty Dog details in a new blog post, The Last of Us 2 Remastered: No Return is adding four new maps and two new playable characters, Bill and Marlene. Marlene you'll remember as the main antagonist and final confrontation from the first Last of Us game, in which she tries unsuccessfully to operate on Ellie's brain before being fatally interrupted by Joel, kicking off the events of the second game and The Last of Us season 2.
Bill you might remember from the first game, but it's more likely that you remember him from The Last of Us season 1, which dedicates an entire episode to his heartbreaking romance with Frank. It's arguably the best episode of the show so far and one of the most emotionally impactful television episodes I've ever seen.
The new maps are: Overlook, School, Streets, and Nest. Overlook is near Seattle and features "plenty of verticality," School is the location from Part 2 where Ellie and Dina square off with the WLF, Streets takes place in the overgrown Seattle neighborhood of Hillcrest, and Nest is just Nest. Naughty Dog just says it'll "be familiar to players who have played as Abby through an Infected-infested building," which could refer to several scenes from the game.
While the addition of new The Last of Us 2 Remastered content is a happy surprise, it's not entirely random. The new maps and characters coincide with the launch of The Last of Us 2 Remastered's PC port on April 3, and Naughty Dog assures PS5 players that the new content will be available on all platforms at the same time.
I'm really hopeful that The Last of Us season 2 flips a key part of the game's story – and I think the new trailer just confirmed it.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Last of Us "became the brand name for quality and storytelling within games" says Joel actor Troy Baker: "It became like the fridge"
The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann sounds like he's contemplating the end of his career: "When is it time to stop?"