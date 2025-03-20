The Last of Us 2 Remastered finally gives the most underrated character from Part 1 the love he deserves by making him one of two new playable heroes in the roguelike mode No Return

News
By published

Bill and Marlene are playable for the first time

The Last of Us
(Image credit: HBO)

The Last of Us 2 Remastered is surprise dropping a bunch of very significant new content for its roguelike mode, No Return.

As Naughty Dog details in a new blog post, The Last of Us 2 Remastered: No Return is adding four new maps and two new playable characters, Bill and Marlene. Marlene you'll remember as the main antagonist and final confrontation from the first Last of Us game, in which she tries unsuccessfully to operate on Ellie's brain before being fatally interrupted by Joel, kicking off the events of the second game and The Last of Us season 2.

Bill you might remember from the first game, but it's more likely that you remember him from The Last of Us season 1, which dedicates an entire episode to his heartbreaking romance with Frank. It's arguably the best episode of the show so far and one of the most emotionally impactful television episodes I've ever seen.

The new maps are: Overlook, School, Streets, and Nest. Overlook is near Seattle and features "plenty of verticality," School is the location from Part 2 where Ellie and Dina square off with the WLF, Streets takes place in the overgrown Seattle neighborhood of Hillcrest, and Nest is just Nest. Naughty Dog just says it'll "be familiar to players who have played as Abby through an Infected-infested building," which could refer to several scenes from the game.

While the addition of new The Last of Us 2 Remastered content is a happy surprise, it's not entirely random. The new maps and characters coincide with the launch of The Last of Us 2 Remastered's PC port on April 3, and Naughty Dog assures PS5 players that the new content will be available on all platforms at the same time.

I'm really hopeful that The Last of Us season 2 flips a key part of the game's story – and I think the new trailer just confirmed it.

See more PC Gaming News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
I'm really hopeful that The Last of Us season 2 flips a key part of the game's story – and I think the new trailer just confirmed it
The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 is giving a game character the Bill and Frank treatment – and he's so deep-cut you might barely remember him
The Last of Us season 2 first look
The Last of Us season 2 release date revealed with new Ellie, Abby, and Joel character posters teasing "every path has a price"
The Last of Us season 2 first look
The Last of Us season 2 will tell "a different version" of the story, but Neil Druckmann loves the changes they've made: "Its DNA is in there"
Clicker and Ellie
The Last of Us season 2 trailer brings the heart and the horror back to Joel and Ellie
Pedro Pascal as Joel in HBO&#039;s The Last of Us
Neil Druckmann says The Last of Us season 2 will incorporate "pretty brutal" deleted material from The Last of Us 2: "I'm very excited for people to see it"
Latest in The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us 2 Remastered finally gives the most underrated character from Part 1 the love he deserves by making him one of two new playable heroes in the roguelike mode No Return
best zombie games
The Last of Us "became the brand name for quality and storytelling within games" says Joel actor Troy Baker: "It became like the fridge"
The Last of Us 2
The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann sounds like he's contemplating the end of his career: "When is it time to stop?"
The Last of Us 2
Naughty Dog has done it: it's remastered the PS5 controller with a Last of Us-themed DualSense announcement 24 hours after Neil Druckmann dashed our hopes for The Last of Us 3
best zombie games
"Don't bet on there being more of Last of Us": Asked about The Last of Us 3, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says "this could be it"
Concept art for Naughty Dog&#039;s new standalone multiplayer title
Cancelled The Last of Us Online game was "great," but former PlayStation exec says Naughty Dog had to scrap it after Bungie told them how much work it would be
Latest in News
The Last of Us
The Last of Us 2 Remastered finally gives the most underrated character from Part 1 the love he deserves by making him one of two new playable heroes in the roguelike mode No Return
Fantastic Four #30
Thanks to Doctor Doom, Ben Grimm is no longer the Thing and his kids don't even recognize him in Fantastic Four #30
The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2
First trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 sees Maggie fight a bear, Hershel plot revenge, and Negan give Lucille a terrifying upgrade
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels the MCU with an intro that celebrates Ezio, Altair, and other heroes from the series' 17-year history
"Valve would never ship another game": Former exec forced Half-Life publisher's hand by saying Gabe Newell and the team would pivot away from game dev
Witcher comics Geralt
"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time
More about the last of us
best zombie games

The Last of Us "became the brand name for quality and storytelling within games" says Joel actor Troy Baker: "It became like the fridge"
The Last of Us 2

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann sounds like he's contemplating the end of his career: "When is it time to stop?"
South of Midnight appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

From giant catfish to tortured trees, South of Midnight has an eclectic cast of creatures in need of some serious therapy
See more latest
Most Popular
South of Midnight appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
From giant catfish to tortured trees, South of Midnight has an eclectic cast of creatures in need of some serious therapy
Romestead appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Romestead is a new co-op survival game where you've got to beat the hordes of undead to rebuild ancient Rome
Industria 2 appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Escape a parallel dimension being consumed by AI in creepy, atmospheric FPS Industria 2
Hawthorn appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Skyrim's lead designer is just part of the RPG royalty bringing this sandbox world filled with anthropomorphic animals to life
Neighbors: Suburban Warfare appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Turn quiet streets into a comedic combat zone with slaphappy PvP Neighbours: Suburban Warfare
Bionic Bay appearing at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Check out Bionic Bay's frantic physics fueled racing in this new Future Games Show trailer
Shelf Forge appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Let your imagination run wild as you take down wayward toys in roguelike FPS Shelf Heroes
Chains of Freedom appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Chains of Freedom is a brutal turn-based strategy game where nothing can be trusted, except the sharpness of a mutant's talons
Billie Bust Up appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Rhythmn platformer Billie Bust Up dazzles with an exclusive look at a new song from villainous wolf Dutch in his flying hotel
Mandragora appearing at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree promises lethal combat and a forbidding world from the the writer of gaming's greatest vampire game