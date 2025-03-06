Naughty Dog has done it: it's remastered the PS5 controller with a Last of Us-themed DualSense announcement 24 hours after Neil Druckmann dashed our hopes for The Last of Us 3
A small concession
Yesterday, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann seemingly killed all hope for The Last of Us 3, and today we're being offered a small concession with the announcement of a Last of Us-themed PS5 DualSense controller.
Yeah, in case you missed it, I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Druckmann poured a lot of cold water on the idea of a follow-up game to The Last of Us 2 in an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, saying, "don't bet on there being more of Last of Us."
It's perhaps conspicuous timing, then, that PlayStation dropped an announcement for a new limited edition PS5 DualSense controller themed around The Last of Us, as if it's offering it up to console the Sad Gamers.
Of course, said Sad Gamers are mostly just making jokes about how this is a remaster of the current DualSense, a nod to Naughty Dog's recent history of remaking and remastering existing games instead of releasing anything new. (The studio's next game, Intergalactic: Heretic Prophet, sounds cool so far but is likely a couple of years away.)
Anyway, to its credit, the Last of Us controller looks pretty sick. It's an inverse of the standard DualSense with a black and white color scheme embossed with a bunch of trophy icons from both games, with logos for the Fireflies and the WLF, as well as an image of a moth, being the most prominent.
You'll be able to pre-order the limited edition controller starting on March 14, and it'll be available in stores April 10. It's not clear how long it'll be available.
