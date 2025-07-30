Grounded 2 roadmap promises new bosses, buggies, and more, but for now the Early Access survival game has already hit "Mostly Positive" Steam reviews after crushing its predecessor's player record

Grounded 2 is finally here, standing as the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2020 survival game from Obsidian Entertainment, and developers are already sharing what they have in mind for the Early Access title's future.

In just an hour, Grounded 2 managed to beat its predecessor's all-time Steam player peak by a whopping 50% – and that figure has only risen since. While feedback was a bit shaky in the beginning due to performance issues, reviews have also shot up to "Mostly Positive," with over 2,000 left on Steam so far. With so many new fans pouring in, it's hard not to wonder what Obsidian has in store for the sequel's Early Access journey. Thankfully, we don't need to.

The studio has posted a Grounded 2 roadmap outlining its plans for the survival game over the next few seasons and beyond. Starting with the fall update, players can expect to see more recipes make their way in-game, as well as a new boss, building grid, fresh furniture, and "various" quality-of-life improvements. The winter update appears to be even more stacked, boasting everything from Steam Deck verification to buggies and furnishings.

Curious about what's coming to Brookhollow Park? Take a look at the Early Access Roadmap to see what's planned for Grounded 2!More info: https://t.co/agZlpX0EVG pic.twitter.com/S6YT3LJOybJuly 29, 2025

My personal highlight from the winter patch details is the new mushroom set – one can't have enough mushroom-themed decor, after all. That's not all, though. After the winter update, a summer update is set to drop. This one overhauls things like the smoothie and swimming systems, also adding new watery bases, buggies, and creatures. Then come the "future plans" Obsidian is cooking up, and boy, are there plenty if the roadmap is anything to go by.

New archetypes, armors, bosses, buggies, buildings, creatures, materials, weapons, and more – everything is bigger in Grounded 2 than in the original Obsidian banger, it seems, and dare I say better. With the OG game already beaten in terms of sheer numbers, something tells me the score on Steam will only go up from here, too. For reference, the first Grounded has an overall rating of "Very Positive" and just under 70,000 reviews.

Only time will truly tell, however. For now, players have a plethora of big additions to look forward to come the fall, winter, summer, and other future updates.



