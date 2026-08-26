Co-op survival horror Escape from Playtime just got a World Premiere reveal at the Future Games Show

The Poppy Playtime series has become a staple of mascot horror in gaming over the last five years, producing a host of iconic (and frightening) characters ready to jump scare you from the shadows at any moment. As exclusively revealed during the Future Games Show at gamescom, Escape from Playtime is a new co-op survival horror set in the same universe, and it's coming soon to Steam Early Access.
Escape from Playtime is a co-op survival horror experience for one to four players, who are all Smiling Critters – the gaping-mouthed creepy toy line that was introduced during Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3. Working solo or with friends, you must extract resources and materials from the abandoned Playtime Co. factory that you're promised will ultimately be used to build A Better Place, where toys that have proven their worth can live in peace, but is there a more sinister plan unfolding?
This task is not a simple one, as the abandoned factory is far from empty and other rejected Playtime Co. creations stalk the hallways on the hunt for fresh victims. You'll need to solve puzzles, find handy tools, and use hiding spots to remain undetected as you sneak through the darkened corridors linking warehouses, testing labs, and other unsettling areas.
Playing as a small Critter provides a unique perspective on some of the iconic locations from Poppy Playtime, as you crawl and climb your way through previously overlooked nooks and crannies across the factory. Proximity chat between players is an integral part of solving puzzles, but there's always someone (or something) listening so think twice before you say anything out loud.
Escape from Playtime is coming soon to PC Early Access via Steam, but while we wait for a confirmed release date you can wishlist it on Steam, follow the developers on X and TikTok, or join the official Discord to keep up with all of the latest news as it's announced.
If you're looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
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