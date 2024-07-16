Hitman 3 has "more surprises to come," teases developer IO Interactive

Hitman 3 might've launched well over three years ago at this point, but developer IO Interactive has "more surprises to come to the game."

Speaking to GamesRadar+ in a new interview, IO Interactive chief development officer Veronique Lallier touched on the current state of the Hitman franchise. It turns out that adding Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor to Hitman 3 as a temporary Elusive Target was a huge hit, causing a significant spike in active players for the three-year-old game.

Lallier says Hitman 3 has a maintained its player count at a "steady line" since McGregor's debut a matter of weeks ago, which is even more impressive considering McGregor was available as an Elusive Target for just three days in late June. Elusive Targets are, as their name suggests, extremely rare, and McGregor was no exception.

It might not come as a surprise, then, to learn that IOI isn't done with Hitman 3 by any means. Lallier teases that, after new Elusive Targets like McGregor and the roguelike Freelancer mode last year, the developer still has "more surprises to come to the game," and right now they're pencilled in for a reveal later this year.

Elsewhere in the new interview, Lallier told GamesRadar+ that the developer's new Project Fantasy is a "vibrant" game that will hopefully innovate in the online RPG space, while switching to Project 007 after years working on the Hitman games felt "organic," because it was close to the studio's "DNA."

